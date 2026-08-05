The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,407 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Ralliant worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $326,000.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. Ralliant Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $567.80 million during the quarter. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a positive return on equity of 14.97%. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralliant from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RAL

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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