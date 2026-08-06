The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 407.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,537.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company's stock.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 2.3%

CCEP opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coca-Cola Europacific Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: CCEP reported a strong first half, with revenue rising 6.1% to approximately €10.7 billion, operating profit increasing 8.1% to about €1.5 billion, and diluted EPS climbing 10.6% to roughly €2.20. The results reportedly exceeded first-half forecasts. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners posts strong H1 2026 and reaffirms guidance

CCEP reported a strong first half, with revenue rising 6.1% to approximately €10.7 billion, operating profit increasing 8.1% to about €1.5 billion, and diluted EPS climbing 10.6% to roughly €2.20. The results reportedly exceeded first-half forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for CCEP to $120, signaling additional potential upside and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings performance remains solid. Wells Fargo raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target for CCEP to $120, signaling additional potential upside and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings performance remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 targets, including approximately 3%–4% revenue growth, about 7% operating-profit growth and comparable free cash flow of at least €1.7 billion. Reaffirmation provides stability but was not an upgrade that could have driven a stronger rally. CCEP 2026 Q2 results presentation

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 targets, including approximately 3%–4% revenue growth, about 7% operating-profit growth and comparable free cash flow of at least €1.7 billion. Reaffirmation provides stability but was not an upgrade that could have driven a stronger rally. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing a tougher second half, including six fewer selling days, a more difficult comparison base and greater exposure to commodity and geopolitical cost pressures. Those factors may constrain margins and explain the muted initial reaction despite the strong H1 performance. CCEP falls as investors weigh results and outlook

Investors are weighing a tougher second half, including six fewer selling days, a more difficult comparison base and greater exposure to commodity and geopolitical cost pressures. Those factors may constrain margins and explain the muted initial reaction despite the strong H1 performance. Negative Sentiment: The shares had reached a record high before the interim results, prompting profit-taking after the announcement even though earnings and profit were higher year over year. Coca-Cola Europacific shares lose fizz after interim results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.22.

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Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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