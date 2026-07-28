The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,664 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,875 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.34% of Cigna Group worth $241,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $315.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here