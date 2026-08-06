The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,970 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Aercap were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aercap in the 4th quarter worth about $352,172,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,665,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 1,527,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $219,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,616 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,241 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Aercap by 642.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 961,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Get Aercap alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aercap from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aercap

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 37.85%.Aercap's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here