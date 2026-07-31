The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,705 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,440 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $40,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $332.82 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $373.04 and its 200 day moving average is $329.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $416.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares in the company, valued at $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total transaction of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,417.71. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 145,557 shares of company stock worth $56,375,287 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here