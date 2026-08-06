The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,172 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 25,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,664 shares of the company's stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,201 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $108.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 3.03.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.40. Equities analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $49.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spyre Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spyre reported a second-quarter loss of $0.36 per share , substantially narrower than the analyst consensus estimate of $0.76. The earnings beat suggests better-than-expected cost management and helped improve investor sentiment. SYRE's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline Progresses

Spyre reported a second-quarter loss of , substantially narrower than the analyst consensus estimate of $0.76. The earnings beat suggests better-than-expected cost management and helped improve investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted progress across its Phase 2 development pipeline and upcoming clinical data readouts. These catalysts are particularly important for Spyre because the company remains focused on advancing its therapies rather than generating near-term profits. Spyre Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

The company highlighted progress across its Phase 2 development pipeline and upcoming clinical data readouts. These catalysts are particularly important for Spyre because the company remains focused on advancing its therapies rather than generating near-term profits. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target from $100 to $130 and maintained an “Outperform” rating. Guggenheim also increased its target from $115 to $130 and kept a “Buy” rating, signaling that analysts see additional upside from Spyre’s pipeline and upcoming clinical milestones. Analyst price-target updates

Insider Activity at Spyre Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,600. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sheldon Sloan sold 8,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $730,891.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,891.80. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 199,167 shares of company stock valued at $16,327,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.69% of the company's stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

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