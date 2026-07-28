The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 507,460 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.30% of Texas Instruments worth $525,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $308.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $300.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $254.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $3,822,653.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,718,999.75. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 189,358 shares of company stock valued at $54,320,405 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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