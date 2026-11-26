State Street Corp cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,675,138 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 10,403,002 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.19% of Mosaic worth $425,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,484,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $163,662,000. Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,329,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,112,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,755,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

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Mosaic Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MOS stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Mosaic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut shares of Mosaic from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Mosaic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.79.

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Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Its products help farmers supply crops with essential nutrients, and the company also makes phosphate-based animal feed ingredients and products for industrial applications. Mosaic's operations include phosphate mining and processing in the United States and potash mining in Canada. Through its Brazilian operations, Mosaic Fertilizantes, the company produces, blends and distributes crop nutrients and related products in Brazil and other markets in South America.

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