The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,230 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of New York Times worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 313.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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New York Times News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded The New York Times Company NYSE: NYT from hold to strong-buy, a bullish signal that may be supporting the stock. Tickerreport.com report on Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded from hold to strong-buy, a bullish signal that may be supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s newsroom continued to generate high-profile political and geopolitical coverage, including reporting on U.S.-Iran tensions, ICE, Ukraine, and domestic weather disasters, which reinforces NYT’s role as a major breaking-news publisher. Trump Pressures ICE to Resume Traffic Stops After Agency Pulls Back

The company’s newsroom continued to generate high-profile political and geopolitical coverage, including reporting on U.S.-Iran tensions, ICE, Ukraine, and domestic weather disasters, which reinforces NYT’s role as a major breaking-news publisher. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that NYT filed to block federal subpoenas related to reporters’ coverage of security concerns around Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One, highlighting legal and press-freedom issues but not an obvious business driver. Reuters: New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reporting

Reuters reported that related to reporters’ coverage of security concerns around Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One, highlighting legal and press-freedom issues but not an obvious business driver. Neutral Sentiment: Other NYT headlines over the past day were largely editorial, science, and world-news pieces, such as wildfire smoke, flood coverage, and a new cholesterol drug approval, which are important for readership but less likely to move the stock on their own.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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