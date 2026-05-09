The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 328.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,124 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 402,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of New York Times worth $36,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 7,378.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $140,739.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,260.36. This represents a 41.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,369 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.78.

Get Our Latest Report on NYT

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $79.42 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded New York Times Company (NYT) to a Buy , citing improving earnings prospects and signaling more optimism about near-term performance. New York Times (NYT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

Zacks upgraded to a , citing improving earnings prospects and signaling more optimism about near-term performance. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q1 2026 results beat expectations, with revenue up 12% year over year, digital ad growth of 31.6%, and 310,000 net digital-only subscriber additions, reinforcing the strength of its digital growth story. The New York Times Q1 Earnings Beat on Digital Ads, Subscriber Growth

The company’s Q1 2026 results beat expectations, with revenue up 12% year over year, digital ad growth of 31.6%, and 310,000 net digital-only subscriber additions, reinforcing the strength of its digital growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on NYT to $70 from $63, but kept a neutral rating, suggesting the shares may already reflect much of the recent good news. Benzinga report on Guggenheim price target increase

Guggenheim raised its price target on NYT to $70 from $63, but kept a rating, suggesting the shares may already reflect much of the recent good news. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent New York Times articles focused on politics, war, tariffs, and public policy; these are part of the newsroom’s normal coverage and do not directly change NYT’s fundamentals. The New York Times

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New York Times, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New York Times wasn't on the list.

While New York Times currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here