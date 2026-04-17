The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $51,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,714,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $369,169,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,070,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $215,113,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,563.16. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,328.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,415,066.67. This trade represents a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $251.00 to $237.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $220.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is 39.51%.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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