The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,114,168,000 after buying an additional 408,464 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,711,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $264.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0%

PNC opened at $251.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average of $222.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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