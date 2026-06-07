The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Stake Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,804 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 36,308 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $430,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 408,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,242,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,464,462,000 after acquiring an additional 85,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,936,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,491,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,861,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,841,387,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $228.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.73 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average is $214.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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