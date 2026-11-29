Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 203,008 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,102,631,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Nykredit A S bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,532,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,986,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $222.70 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $190.01 and a 12 month high of $258.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.18. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $286.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Its businesses include retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, and asset management. PNC offers consumer and small-business deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, mortgages and digital banking services. For corporate and institutional clients, it provides lending, treasury management, capital markets and other financial services. Its asset management business offers investment and wealth management services to individuals and organizations.

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