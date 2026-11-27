Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 95,060 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $51,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,921,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,825,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,184,149,000 after purchasing an additional 391,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,102,631,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,189,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,607,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $888,309,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $286.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $220.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $190.01 and a 12-month high of $258.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Its businesses include retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, and asset management. PNC offers consumer and small-business deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, mortgages and digital banking services. For corporate and institutional clients, it provides lending, treasury management, capital markets and other financial services. Its asset management business offers investment and wealth management services to individuals and organizations.

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