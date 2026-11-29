First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 87,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 117 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $390.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $363.24 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $377.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $336.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 69.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 1,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.91, for a total transaction of $473,740.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $311,604.51. The trade was a 60.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Young sold 1,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $454,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,472,656.95. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,621 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE: SHW manufactures and sells paints, coatings, and related products. Its offerings include architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive refinish products, wood finishes, and paint-related supplies and services. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company serves customers through its network of company-operated paint stores and through sales to retailers, distributors, contractors, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report