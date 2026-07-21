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The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Sherwin-Williams logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Glenview Trust Co boosted its Sherwin-Williams stake by 40.6% in the first quarter, buying 24,231 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 83,905 shares worth about $26.9 million.
  • Sherwin-Williams reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.35 versus the $2.27 estimate and revenue of $5.67 billion versus $5.56 billion expected; revenue rose 6.9% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with a $374.38 average target, though UBS recently downgraded SHW to neutral and cut its price target to $330.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $323.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $319.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $289.86 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. UBS Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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