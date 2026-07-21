The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 592,553 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,450,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 53,827.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 660,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,023,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $655,820,000 after purchasing an additional 513,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2%

SHW stock opened at $323.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $289.86 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $319.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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