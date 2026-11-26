Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson set a $390.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.33.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $361.28 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $335.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.71. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $377.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 69.51%. The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 3,891 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.42, for a total value of $1,363,484.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,026,315.72. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 1,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.91, for a total transaction of $473,740.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,604.51. The trade was a 60.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,815 shares of company stock worth $3,086,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE: SHW manufactures and sells paints, coatings, and related products. Its offerings include architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive refinish products, wood finishes, and paint-related supplies and services. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company serves customers through its network of company-operated paint stores and through sales to retailers, distributors, contractors, and industrial customers.

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