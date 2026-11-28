Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 485,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Sherwin-Williams worth $444,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 10,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $363.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $377.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by ($0.06). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 69.51%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $383.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "hold" rating and a $367.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $390.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP James R. Jaye sold 2,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.56, for a total value of $795,133.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,396,804.16. This trade represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 3,891 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.42, for a total value of $1,363,484.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,026,315.72. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,815 shares of company stock worth $3,086,621 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE: SHW manufactures and sells paints, coatings, and related products. Its offerings include architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive refinish products, wood finishes, and paint-related supplies and services. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company serves customers through its network of company-operated paint stores and through sales to retailers, distributors, contractors, and industrial customers.

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