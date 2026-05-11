The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Holdings Boosted by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 158,239 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.6% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $153.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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