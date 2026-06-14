The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 138.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

TJX Companies stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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