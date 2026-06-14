The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,020 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of TJX Companies worth $1,111,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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