The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 47,639 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $138,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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