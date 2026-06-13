The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 26,232 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $150,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

TJX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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