The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,004 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,024 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Trade Desk worth $50,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Trade Desk's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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