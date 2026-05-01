The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.10% of Travelers Companies worth $67,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $309.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $305.48 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $30,991,761. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here