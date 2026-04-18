The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,544 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $57,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,466 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,366,997. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. This trade represents a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $301.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.81 and a 52 week high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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