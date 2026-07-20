The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,680 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Travelers Companies worth $190,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,167,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,450,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $261,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,756 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,016 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $356.00 price objective (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $329.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $329.11.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $369.50 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.26 and a 1-year high of $370.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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