The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 969.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,740 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Bank of America reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $356.00 target price (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $331.21.

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Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $341.31 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $349.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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