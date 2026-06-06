The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $36,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $299.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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