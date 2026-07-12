The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,899 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 29,052 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a Buy rating and a $395 price target , which implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a rating and a , which implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $334 and Mizuho lifted its target to $324 , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to and Mizuho lifted its target to , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to $28.00 , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance.

Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to beat estimates again in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article: Will Travelers (TRV) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Travelers is expected to beat earnings estimates in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Article: Travelers (TRV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

Another Zacks note said Travelers is in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of Hold , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish.

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Article: Travelers Companies (TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current share price, implying limited short-term upside if results fail to impress.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $333.11.

Read Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $338.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,074,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.19 and a 52-week high of $349.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,678.10. The trade was a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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