The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,473 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 15,748 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $68,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Travelers Companies Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of TRV opened at $303.13 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $299.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $313.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.Travelers Companies's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,678.10. The trade was a 35.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $311.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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