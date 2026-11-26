Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,017 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $34,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,590 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $67,591,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Rowland sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $2,028,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,250,491.98. This trade represents a 32.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.84, for a total value of $4,332,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,240. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,287 shares of company stock valued at $77,818,050. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6%

TRV stock opened at $407.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $418.00. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.39 by $1.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.14 EPS. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $372.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $376.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $373.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a property and casualty insurer serving businesses, individuals and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include commercial and personal insurance, surety bonds and risk-management services. The company's commercial business covers areas such as property, liability, workers' compensation and specialty risks. Its personal insurance operations provide products including auto and homeowners coverage, while its bond and specialty businesses serve organizations with more specific insurance needs.

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