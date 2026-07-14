The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 994.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,218 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $341.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $310.91 and its 200-day moving average is $300.16. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.19 and a 52-week high of $349.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $356.00 price target (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $331.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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