Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,295 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 250,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Travelers Companies worth $483,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,915,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,142,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,024,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,879,610 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $670,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $558,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy Bessette sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total value of $1,198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,302,114.75. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan Lefebvre sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.84, for a total transaction of $4,332,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,332,240. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 189,287 shares of company stock worth $75,598,890 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1%

TRV opened at $407.29 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $418.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $385.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $1.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $378.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $352.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $301.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $373.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a property and casualty insurer serving businesses, individuals and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include commercial and personal insurance, surety bonds and risk-management services. The company's commercial business covers areas such as property, liability, workers' compensation and specialty risks. Its personal insurance operations provide products including auto and homeowners coverage, while its bond and specialty businesses serve organizations with more specific insurance needs.

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