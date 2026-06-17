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The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its Walt Disney stake by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, and several other large institutional investors also expanded their holdings. Overall, hedge funds and other institutions now own 65.71% of Disney’s stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly constructive, with Disney carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $133.71. Recent rating moves were mixed, including upgrades from Raymond James and price-target boosts from Barclays and Wells Fargo.
  • Disney’s latest earnings beat expectations, with $1.57 EPS and $25.17 billion in revenue for the quarter, both above estimates. The company also highlighted positive business developments this week, including an AI design partnership with Adobe and a new Disney World ticket offer.
  • Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,820 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 139,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $193,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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