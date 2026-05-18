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The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Decreased by Sapient Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Sapient Capital LLC reduced its Walt Disney stake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 6,015 shares and ending with 391,499 shares valued at about $45.2 million.
  • Wall Street remains mostly constructive on Disney, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.47 after several analysts reiterated or raised targets.
  • Disney’s latest quarter beat expectations, posting EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $25.17 billion, while recent news highlights strong park demand and positive momentum around the company’s outlook.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,499 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Sapient Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.71 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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