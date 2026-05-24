The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Trimmed by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 119.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.4% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here