The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s 6th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,935 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DIS opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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