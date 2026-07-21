The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Lessened by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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