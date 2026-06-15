The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Raised by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,018 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 200,854 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $103,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.89 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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