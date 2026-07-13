The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,025 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 264.9% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,738 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 52,318 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.64 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here