The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,313 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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