The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,044 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 304,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $97,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.5% in the first quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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