The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272,449 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 1,703,264 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.82% of Walt Disney worth $1,375,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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