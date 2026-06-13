The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,087,317 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 606,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Walt Disney worth $692,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 833,540 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $95,440,000 after purchasing an additional 400,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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