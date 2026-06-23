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The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 23, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its Walt Disney stake by 378.5% in the first quarter, buying 7,282 additional shares to bring its total to 9,206 shares worth about $887,000.
  • Disney continues to draw institutional interest, with multiple large investors recently adding positions and 65.71% of the stock now held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Recent business catalysts remain positive: Toy Story 5 posted a record $312 million global opening, analysts expect improving U.S. theme park attendance, and Disney is planning a major Shanghai resort expansion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 378.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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