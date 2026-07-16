The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 18,519 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed an overweight view on Disney even after cutting its price target, signaling Wall Street still sees upside in the stock. Disney also appeared in a Zacks list of discretionary picks benefiting from cooler inflation and hopes for lower rates, which can help consumer-focused media and parks spending.

Barclays reaffirmed an overweight view on Disney even after cutting its price target, signaling Wall Street still sees upside in the stock. Disney also appeared in a Zacks list of discretionary picks benefiting from cooler inflation and hopes for lower rates, which can help consumer-focused media and parks spending. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Disney could unlock value by reshaping its streaming strategy, including potentially licensing more content and reducing direct-to-consumer exposure. That debate has kept investors focused on possible margin improvement and a more profitable business mix.

Several recent articles argue Disney could unlock value by reshaping its streaming strategy, including potentially licensing more content and reducing direct-to-consumer exposure. That debate has kept investors focused on possible margin improvement and a more profitable business mix. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to promote new Disney Parks and consumer-product initiatives, including “Magic of Disney Animation” experiences, D23 programming, and a new Lorcana collection, which reinforce the strength of Disney’s brand and its long-term IP monetization.

The company continues to promote new Disney Parks and consumer-product initiatives, including “Magic of Disney Animation” experiences, D23 programming, and a new Lorcana collection, which reinforce the strength of Disney’s brand and its long-term IP monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is preparing to discuss fiscal third-quarter 2026 results via webcast, keeping attention on the next earnings update and management’s guidance.

Disney is preparing to discuss fiscal third-quarter 2026 results via webcast, keeping attention on the next earnings update and management’s guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including D23 Expo previews and brand nostalgia pieces, is adding visibility but is unlikely to move the stock by itself.

Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including D23 Expo previews and brand nostalgia pieces, is adding visibility but is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over “The View” and TV licenses, creating regulatory overhang that could raise legal and compliance risk.

Bloomberg reported the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over “The View” and TV licenses, creating regulatory overhang that could raise legal and compliance risk. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to question Disney’s streaming and ESPN strategy, and several reports warned the live-action “Moana” remake could lose money, reinforcing investor concern about content returns.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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