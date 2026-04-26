The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,734 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 146,771 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,177,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 80,395 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0%

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Walt Disney World's new solar facility

Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Disney H2O Glow Event

Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Taika Waititi projects

Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Neurelis supports epilepsy awareness

PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Bob Iger rejoins Thrive Capital

Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Barclays trims DIS PT to $130

Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Employee/PR risk: reporting on an internal “AI adoption dashboard” that tracks token usage has drawn negative attention and could affect morale or public perception around workplace practices. Disney AI adoption dashboard coverage

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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